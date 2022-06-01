Left Menu

Delhi airport introduces RFID-enabled tag to track arriving check-in luggage

Once commercially launched, flyers can buy it in the departure sections of any of the terminals at the Delhi airport, it noted.BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:21 IST
Delhi airport introduces RFID-enabled tag to track arriving check-in luggage
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi airport has introduced personalised baggage tag, enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which will give passengers real-time information about when and on which belt is their check-in luggage arriving in the terminal, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Delhi airport is the first Indian airport to introduce this facility, its operator GMR Group-led DIAL claimed in a statement.

A passenger can purchase this tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on website bag.hoi.in, the statement mentioned.

''Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage,'' it noted. Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it said. ''They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt,'' it noted.

The 'BAGG TRAX' tags will soon be commercially launched for flyers at the Delhi airport. Presently, as part of the pilot project, BAGG TRAX tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 only, it said. Once commercially launched, flyers can buy it in the departure sections of any of the terminals at the Delhi airport, it noted.

BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022