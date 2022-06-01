Punjab: 3 armed men loot cash from bus conductor in Ludhiana

Three unidentified men looted cash at gunpoint from a PRTC bus conductor near Ladhowal toll plaza here on Wednesday morning, police said. The incident took place when the conductor was standing outside the bus. That is when the three unidentified men, two on a motorcycle and other on scooter appeared, and snatched Rs 10,000 cash from him at gunpoint, they said. After committing the crime, they fled the spot. The state-owned PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus was going from Ludhiana to Jalandhar, said police.

