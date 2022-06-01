Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as Sebi's whole-time member

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said Ashwani Bhatia, former managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), has taken charge as its whole-time member.

Bhatia will handle the department of debt and hybrid securities, alternative investment fund, and foreign portfolio investors department, market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, corporation finance investigation department, and office of investor assistance and education, Sebi said in a statement.

Apart from Bhatia, Sebi has two whole-time members -- S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua.

''Ashwani Bhatia took charge as a whole-time member, Securities, and Exchange Board of India, in Mumbai, today,'' the statement noted.

Before this assignment, Bhatia held the position of managing director in SBI.

He has an experience of over three-and-a-half decades in the State Bank Group where he joined as a Probationary Officer in 1985. Before becoming managing director of SBI, Bhatia served as MD and CEO of SBI Funds Management.

Bhatia has wide experience in treasury operations, retail banking, credit, investment banking, and asset management.

He completed his schooling at Air Force School, Subroto Park, Delhi, and did graduation in Physics and Mathematics from Dayalbagh University, Agra. He is an MBA from Poddar Institute of Management, Jaipur.

