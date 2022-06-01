Jacob's Creek Introduces Unvined, Pernod Ricard India Forays into the Non-alcoholic Wine Category

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Today, leading Australian wine brand, Jacob’s Creek announced the launch of Unvined, a non-alcoholic wine with less than 0.5% alcohol, available in two varietals - Riesling and Shiraz. Unvined, a modern expression of winemaking, is the perfect answer to occasions when one wants to enjoy a glass of wine without the alcohol content yet retaining the true character of the original styles and flavors. The winemakers at Jacob’s Creek use sophisticated technology which removes alcohol whilst capturing most of the original aromas and flavours of the wine. The Unvined range has 50% less calories than regular wine of the same varietal, catering to the evolved consumer base looking for varied options to suit their preferences and mood. With the introduction of these two new varietals under non-alcoholic wine category, Jacob’s Creek truly delivers on a coveted portfolio of wines that everyone around the table will want to reach for. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Non-alcoholic wine may sound counterintuitive and something out of the ordinary, however sometimes it’s exactly what the evening calls for. The idea behind creation of Unvined was to ensure that everyone is able to celebrate important life moments with their friends and family in a way that fits with their lifestyle. Given Jacob’s Creek’s vast expertise in winemaking, we have created a product that has a perfect balance of taste while preserving the natural grape profile. We are proud to release Unvined in India. It is an exceptional product with less than 0.5% alcohol and a faithful expression of premium wines from Australia.” Unvined Riesling offers attractive citrus, lime and floral notes that are typical of Australian Riesling. The light bodied palate of the non-alcoholic wine with refreshing fruit notes is balanced by a crisp acidity on the finish. While Unvined Shiraz has appealing plum, blackberry and spice notes distinctive to a South Australian Shiraz. Its medium bodied palate delivers sweet fruit and light toasty oak flavour supported by soft ripe tannins. Unvined can be readily enjoyed with a wide selection of foods. For the Riesling white meat, seafood dishes and salads make for a perfect companion. For the Shiraz, lighter style curries go perfectly well. Unvined Riesling and Shiraz are available in select retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai and pan-India through Amazon India at INR 900/-. About Pernod Ricard India Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram’s whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of International premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlua and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to the consumers. Seagram’s whiskies are exported to 26 countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizen by addressing social, economic and environment sustainability in all key states.

