Royal Enfield total dispatches at 63,643 units in May

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said its total sales stood at 63,643 units in May.

The company had sold 27,294 units in the pandemic-hit May 2021, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 53,525 units as compared to 20,073 units sold a year ago.

Royal Enfield said its exports were reported at 10,118 units last month while the same was at 7,221 units in the year-ago period.

