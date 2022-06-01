Two construction workers killed as mud wall collapses in Gurugram

Two labourers from Bihar were killed when a mud wall in a basement collapsed on them at a construction site in Sector-57 in Gurugram on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Nihal (22) and Hasim (28), residents of Araria district of Bihar. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 5 pm when six labourers were working at the plot in Sector-57. Suddenly a mud wall in the basement collapsed and the two labourers were buried. After others raised an alarm, people gathered and pulled them out in half an hour, they said.

The workers were unconscious and were rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, said the police. “We have not received any complaint yet. Families of the duo have been informed and bodies kept in mortuary”, said Aman Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sadar. PTO CORR RT RT

