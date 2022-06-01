EIB signs agreement with Kontakt.io to support advanced AI technologies

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed the first agreement with Kontakt Micro-Location sp. z o.o. (Kontakt.io) - an indoor spatial intelligence company developing transformative digital building services that help people secure the space, equipment and support they need to be productive and safe. Kontakt.io's solutions enable people to interact in a smarter, safer and more efficient way using the Internet of Things and AI cloud technology.

Kontakt.io's R&D location in Krakow, Poland, an EU Cohesion region, will be the focus of AI research activities. The project will therefore contribute to better-balanced local development and digital cohesion in the region.

The financing of projects related to innovation, digital transformation and the development of human capital is a top priority for the EIB Group, which invested EUR 20.7 billion for this purpose in 2021. In Poland this support increased to EUR 1.5 billion (compared to EUR 1.2 billion in 2020).

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska said: "Financing projects which increase the level of digitalisation is one of EIB's top priorities. We are delighted to support an ambitious European player which implements pioneering connectivity solutions. Kontakt.io is one of the companies that shape the future. EIB's investment will strengthen their competitiveness and market outreach, allowing a wider social benefit. I am thrilled that we can bolster Kontakt.io's creativity and vision with EIB financing.''

Kontakt.io CEO Philipp von Gilsa added: "disrupting ageing first generation indoor location markets with cloud powered, open standard IoT technologies, allowed Kontakt.io to become the fastest growing Cloud company in the indoor spatial intelligence market. Today, with the support of the EIB, Kontakt.io launches a new focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help reduce building carbon footprint, eliminate process waste and improve resilience of building digital services that impact quality and cost of clinical care in hospitals, the tenant experience in hybrid workspaces and much more. I am proud of the opportunity to bring the brilliance of our European engineering talent onto the world stage as we continue to innovate and expand Kontakt.io's footprint in the market."