Maharashtra sees the highest users of Elixia's tech-enabled logistics services for three consecutive years

• 175% business growth for Elixia Tech Solutions in FY 21-22 for Maharashtra • FMCG and Pharmaceutical industries have provided the highest growth rate for Elixia's tech-enabled logistics services • Elixia's consumer base in Maharashtra has increased by 2.2x during FY 21-22 MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixia Tech Solutions, a leading incubator of high-end technological innovations in the field of supply chain, recorded a business growth of 175% in the state of Maharashtra for FY 2021-2022. Despite the Covid pandemic, the technology stalwart has been showing buoyant growth for Maharashtra state since FY 2019- 20. Apart from robust business growth, Elixia has also clocked a 2.2x increase in its customer numbers in the said region in FY 2021-22.

The escalated demand for FMCG goods and pharmaceuticals during the pandemic led to entities from these industries demanding tech-led logistical support. The same has given rise to technological innovations in the logistics sector. With its technological prowess, Elixia was suitably placed to leverage its strengths and provide much-needed tech support to help the logistics sector overcome the new challenges posed by the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns, etc.

Technology's significant role in logistics and the supply chain sector have strengthened Elixia's future prospects. Speaking on its business performance, Elixia Tech Solutions' Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Sanket Sheth said, ''Maharashtra's State Government has made recent and significant investments towards improving the state's fragmented logistics sector. It has resulted in the state emerging as a pivotal hub for supply chain operations. Elixia has responded enthusiastically to the moves by leveraging them. With our tech-based services, we have taken full advantage and registered robust business growth.'' Further, Mr. Seth added that ''technological intervention will boost and strengthen the state and India's logistics segment.'' About Elixia Tech Solutions Elixia Tech Solutions Limited, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Mumbai, is an ISO 9001: 2010 certified company. The company's mission is to incubate high-end technology that provides comprehensive software solutions for transportation, logistics, and supply chain management across industries. The company has a business and operational presence, and a wide customer base across 100+ cities in India over various sectors including FMCG, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, and 3PL. Its clients include Mondelez, Nestle, Sanofi, Delex, UPL, Transworld Group, Monginis and Pharmeasy. Elixia Tech Solutions works closely with a variety of businesses to create unique solutions through various platforms to enhance productivity and pave the way for integration of technology, and automation in the entire logistics value chain.

