TECNO renews SPARK 9 series for Gen Z with clear selfie and stylish design

TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com), a global premium mobile brand, has renewed its beloved SPARK 9 series for Gen Z. Equipped with 32MP super clear selfie shooter and trendy right-angled edge 8.42mm lightweight and slim body, TECNO SPARK 9 Pro brings the users more premium experience to express self-concept and stylish design to let them be on the cutting edge of fashion.

"TECNO has always been committed to make breakthroughs as it's embedded in our brand spirit #StopAtNothing. This time, we bring the new TECNO SPARK 9 series, hoping to encourage the young generation to freely record and share their thoughts and passions. As a rising innovator in phone camera, TECNO has profoundly improved users' photography experience. The 32MP HD front camera along with the optimized algorithm of SPARK 9 series enable detailed and clear selfies. Meanwhile, we've upgraded the design such as the lighter body to enhance the user experience. We believe that young people worldwide can express themselves more confidently and being their best selves with our latest TECNO SPARK 9 series." Said Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile.

32MP Super Clear Selfie, Being the Best Self

TECNO SPARK 9 Series bring the fully upgraded front camera to break the boundary for your self-expression via selfie technology. From last generation's 8MP to the amazing 32MP HD front camera, it allows the young generation to better express themselves in clearer and exceptional textured selfie with excellent details even after zooming in. No matter it's for your good-looking selfie demonstrating confidence, or for friends gathering and family reunions, the enhanced camera helps you to capture every precious moment and share your life via social media. The renewed selfie experience is powered by the Ultra HD mode, the 4-in-1 sensor chip with intelligent pixel alignment, as well as the F/2.45 front camera aperture with widened fixed focus.

More Stylish and Trendy Look with Upgraded Smartphone Designs

This time, TECNO SPARK 9 series come with a fresh appearance with the industry-popular right-angled edge and the 8.42mm lightly slim body. TECNO SPARK 9 Pro keeps up with the industry trend and fits into the pocket perfectly and effortlessly. And the unique shiny texture mosaic at the back also creates a stylish look, bringing silky touch in hands. It comes with four chic colors - Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White and Hacker Storm. On top of that, the latest series keep the signature lens of TECNO Galaxy dual ring, with the iconic design of futuristic dual-ring triple camera.

1080P FHD+ Dot Notch Screen, Great visual optimization

The Spark 9 Pro brings wider screen and higher resolution with 1080P FHD+ 6.6" Ultra HD large screen at a blazing-fast 90Hz high refresh rate. The optimized screen design enables better visual experience and makes the scrolling smoother and touch feedback more sensitive for mobile entertainment including playing games and watching videos.

Super Night 3.0, Shining you in charming night

Apart from higher pixels, TECNO SPARK 9 Pro have also optimized the Super Night Mode 3.0 with AI Scene Light Detection, Multi-frame Fusion Optimization Algorithm and the cutting-edge Touch-up Restoration Technology. This appropriately brightens your image to make it both clear and natural even shooting in a dark environment. What's more, the Ring Screen Fill-in Light provides an even, three-dimensional fill-in light for the face even in low light conditions. Plus, the innovative technologies such as AI portrait restoration, the Face Beauty (5.0) Mode, the Intelligent Noise Reduction in RAW domain and the Intelligent All-Scene AF further adds to more clarity and beauty of your face in different scenarios.

50MP High Quality HD Imaging System, Detail Capture Master

The 50MP HD textured image system The latest TECNO SPARK 9 Pro also performs well in its triple rear camera set with the HD imaging system that comprises a 50 MP main camera with F/1.6 Aperture, a 2 MP in-depth sensor as well as an 8W AI Lens to offer a world of clear images through excellent image processing, framing the beautiful details of life.

G85 High-Performance Chip Engine, Delivering Smooth Performance

Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 Chip Engine, the new TECNO SPARK 9 Pro continues to deliver impressively smooth performance. As a gaming-grade processor, the MediaTek Helio G85 comes with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU, and the octa-core CPU featuring two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs to deliver smooth experience for large-scale mobile games and console games.

5000mAh Large Battery (Type-c) , Say goodbye to power shortages

TECNO SPARK 9 Pro (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM memory) boast a massive battery capacity of 5000mAh ultra-large battery (Type-c) and 18W Flash Charger. The long-lasting battery life keeps your device powered up even under heavy use.

Last but not least, TECNO SPARK 9 Series uplifts user experience in software with Android 12 HiOS 8.6. The Super Boost 2.0 is dedicated to clean high-frequency apps through data capture and making your device cleaner and faster. The Language Master delivers excellent translation to enable smooth communications across different languages. Adapting to the preference of the young generation, SPARK 9 series also bring you the fresh customized themes to express your youthfulness.

