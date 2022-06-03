NTPC ropes in MECON to avail consultancy, management services for coal mines
State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with MECON to avail consultancy and project management services for its coal mines.
Under the Ministry of Steel, MECON Ltd is an engineering, consultancy and contracting organisation, offering full range of services required for setting up of a project from concept to commissioning, including turnkey execution.
In a statement, NTPC Ltd said, ''it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MECON Ltd for consultancy and project management services for its coal mines. The pact will further help in strengthening the infrastructure facilities at the NTPC coal mines.'' The expertise and experience of MECON will be beneficial for NTPC coal mines in engineering consultancy and project management services related to design, engineering mining infrastructure facilities, power supply and distribution facilities, mining plan, feasibility report /detail project report and environmental compliances.
