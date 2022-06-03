Dutch airline KLM cancelling up to 50 flights a day during upcoming long weekend
Dutch airline KLM is cancelling up to 50 flights a day during this upcoming long weekend, the company said on Friday. This will include Friday and Monday, a national holiday in the Netherlands. Passengers on the affected flights are rebooked on other flights, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM added.
Passengers on the affected flights are rebooked on other flights, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM added. "KLM has also freed up seats on certain flights, so that passengers who do not make their flight or transfer due to crowds at the airport, can still depart at a later time in the day," the airline said in its statement.
Amsterdam Schiphol airport, Europe's third-busiest airport, has been grappling with overcrowding due to a shortage of security staff.
