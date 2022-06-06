Left Menu

SBI Card to raise Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The fund would be raised in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The NCD issuance would be done on a private placement basis, it added. Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services closed at Rs 773.95 apiece, up 0.09 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

