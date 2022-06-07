Employee Engagement Rates Fall In The US: What Can Employers Do?

High employee engagement increases productivity and enhances morale, but statistics show that rates are declining in the US. As a new survey by Gallup shows that employee engagement has slumped for the first time in a decade, what can employers do to turn the situation around and prioritise engagement in the workplace?

Image Credit: Pexels.com

The current situation

Rates of employee engagement had been steadily creeping up in the US, but figures for 2021/2022 indicate a significant drop. The latest statistics show that 32% of employees are actively engaged compared to 36% in 2020. The proportion of full and part-time employees who feel disengaged has also risen by 1% to 17%. The ratio of engaged to actively disengaged employees has fallen from 2.6:1 in 2020 to 1.9:1 in 2022. The Gallup survey involved a random sample of more than 14,000 workers.

What are the risks of low employee engagement rates?

Studies into employee engagement rates factor in a number of elements, including opportunities for progression and development, being able to share ideas and opinions, feeling like your views are valued and clarity of job-related expectations. Engaged employees feel connected with their workplace, they feel appreciated and respected and they play an active role within the working environment. Disengaged employees feel disconnected and undervalued or overlooked.

Low levels of employee engagement indicate multiple problems for business owners and team leaders. Employees who consider themselves to be actively disengaged may be frustrated and unhappy, they are likely to be less productive and there is a higher risk of them leaving the organisation. Engaged employees are more likely to be enthusiastic and passionate about their jobs, to be loyal to employers and to want to progress within the business.

One of the main risks of falling employee engagement rates is negative patterns in workplace well-being. Today, well-being is more important to employees than ever before. People want to work for companies that promote and champion employee well-being and workers are drawn to organisations that share their values and priorities.

Image Credit: 1388843 from Pixabay

What can employers do to combat falling engagement rates?

The recent Gallup survey suggests that employee engagement is on the decline, but there are companies that have bucked the trend. In some cases, engagement rates have risen sharply, with some organisations boasting rates of up to 70%. These figures show that it is possible to increase employee engagement and reduce the proportion of workers who are actively disengaged. There are several ways to enhance engagement in the workplace. Examples include:

Outline clear values and emphasise company culture and ethos

Employees today want to know who they are working for and what the brand or business stands for. As a result, it's crucial for business owners to be clear about their values and to emphasise and celebrate their company culture and ethos. Every employee should know the brand story and what the business represents. Leaders should communicate clearly with their teams, update them on projects, initiatives and policies that relate to core values and use values to guide decision-making. It's not enough to write down policies or use straplines or slogans. Employees need to see actions, as well as words.

Embrace flexibility

One of the most significant shifts in workplace dynamics in recent years is the move towards flexible working. Studies suggest that flexibility is now one of the most important considerations for workers. Being flexible can help employees to stay motivated and it can also make a hugely positive difference to work-life balance. Adopting a flexible approach can also help organisations to become more adaptable and agile, which is essential in a landscape that changes constantly. The pandemic highlighted the importance of being able to adjust to new challenges and overcome obstacles.

Make use of employee engagement tools and software

Using tools and software like an employee engagement platform is a simple, effective way to boost engagement and encourage cohesion and collaboration. Platforms help to build teams and foster relationships, make employees feel valued and appreciated and enhance key leadership skills, including communication. Business owners and their employees can benefit from utilising employee engagement tools to strengthen workplace ties, create positive, inclusive working environments and increase motivation.

Prioritise communication

Communication is one of the most critical elements of successful employee engagement. Business leaders should be proactive in facilitating open communication between individuals and teams and employees and employers. The world of work has changed and communication techniques should evolve as a result. Many businesses now employ office-based and remote workers, as well as those who combine both. There should be systems and tools in place to support communication, regardless of where employees are. It's beneficial to tailor solutions to suit the needs and preferences of the workforce.

Understand the connection between engagement and well-being

Employee engagement and well-being are intrinsically linked. Low rates of engagement in the workforce are likely to contribute to poor well-being. Company bosses should be aware of the connection between engagement and health and well-being. By encouraging communication, promoting inclusivity, supporting development and making employees feel valued, leaders can boost morale and enhance well-being. In turn, productivity will increase and employee retention rates should rise.

Get to know employees

Getting to know employees is incredibly valuable when focusing on engagement and workplace relationships and performance. If there is a lack of communication or opportunities to share opinions, ideas or concerns, managers miss out on chances to identify problem areas and address issues that may be affecting multiple members of staff. Giving people a platform to speak and taking the time to have group meetings and one-on-one conversations can provide insight into what makes individuals and teams tick, what motivates them and what holds them back.

Image Credit: Pexels.com

Employee engagement rates have fallen in the US for the first time in ten years. Almost 70% of employees are not engaged at work, but there are ways to solve problems and increase rates. Being proactive in supporting employees, using training, resources and platforms, encouraging communication, promoting well-being, and taking inspiration from company values to make decisions can all help to boost employee engagement rates and workplace well-being.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)