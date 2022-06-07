UK rail network to be shut down in 3 days of strikes, union says

Strike action by rail workers on three days later this month will lead to a complete shut-down of Britain's train network, their union said on Tuesday in what it billed as the biggest industrial action in the rail sector in more than 30 years.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union said more than 50,000 workers would walk out on June 21, 23 and 25 in a row over pay freezes and job cuts. It said London Underground workers would also strike on June 21 as part of a separate dispute over pensions and job losses.

"Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said. "Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system."

Workers voted for action last month. The government said at the time that it would prioritise the supply of food, goods and energy in the event of widespread strikes.

