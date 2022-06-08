Left Menu

Will ensure availability of adequate liquidity for productive requirements of economy: RBI Governor

Going ahead, while normalizing the pandemic-related extraordinary liquidity accommodation over a multi-year time frame, the RBI will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the production requirements of the economy, Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:13 IST
Will ensure availability of adequate liquidity for productive requirements of economy: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the central bank will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the production requirements of the economy. ''Going ahead, while normalizing the pandemic related extraordinary liquidity accommodation over a multi-year time frame, the RBI will ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet the production requirements of the economy,'' Das said while announcing the monetary policy. The RBI will also remain focused on the orderly completion of the government's borrowing program. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022