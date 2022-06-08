Will ensure availability of adequate liquidity for productive requirements of economy: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the central bank will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the production requirements of the economy. ''Going ahead, while normalizing the pandemic related extraordinary liquidity accommodation over a multi-year time frame, the RBI will ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet the production requirements of the economy,'' Das said while announcing the monetary policy. The RBI will also remain focused on the orderly completion of the government's borrowing program. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent with immediate effect.

