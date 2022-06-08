Left Menu

VW's Skoda to renew Ukraine deliveries

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:03 IST
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will renew car deliveries to Ukraine in June, it said on Wednesday. The Czech carmaker said 80 cars will be delivered in an initial batch in a "semi knocked-down" form and assembled at the plant of its partner Eurocar.

"Any increase in production volume at the Solomonovo plant will depend on how the war progresses," Skoda said in a statement.

