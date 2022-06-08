VW's Skoda to renew Ukraine deliveries

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will renew car deliveries to Ukraine in June, it said on Wednesday. The Czech carmaker said 80 cars will be delivered in an initial batch in a "semi knocked-down" form and assembled at the plant of its partner Eurocar.

"Any increase in production volume at the Solomonovo plant will depend on how the war progresses," Skoda said in a statement.

