Vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking lot in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a metro parking lot in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning, causing damage to at least 90 vehicles, police said.

No casualty was reported, they added.

It could have been a major disaster since the parking lot shares its boundary with the metro station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said there was no injury to anyone or disruption to passenger services and that it will take up the matter with the agency concerned to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

Visuals on social media showed a thick cloud of smoke over the burning vehicles.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said a call regarding the fire at the main Tikona Park in Jamia Nagar was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''Several vehicles were damaged in the fire,'' Garg said, adding that the blaze was subsequently brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said, adding that the entire parking space has suffered damage in the incident.

Police said they were informed about the fire at 5.15 am and suspect that it was caused by a short-circuit.

According to police, the area inside the DMRC premises has been taken on lease by ETO Motors and is being used as a parking lot and a charging station for e-rickshaws.

''Eighty-three e-rickshaws were gutted, while 11 cars, four two-wheelers and the air-conditioners of two-three houses in the vicinity got damaged. No casualty was reported,'' a senior police officer said.

''An FIR under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Okhla Vihar Metro police station,'' he added.

Noor Nawaz Khan (46), a resident of Jamia Nagar whose coaching class is located hardly 50 metres from the metro station, told PTI that the parking lot also included an e-rickshaw charging station.

''The parking lot was divided into two parts. One was used to charge e-rickshaws while the other was used to park vehicles. I do not know if metro officials had approved this plan or if they knew about it,'' he said.

Khan said he had come to his coaching class early in the morning when he saw the e-rickshaws and other vehicles catching fire.

''It could either be a short-circuit or a battery blast at the e-rickshaw charging station that triggered the fire and one by one, all the vehicles caught fire,'' he said. The DMRC said an incident of fire was reported at the parking shed adjacent to the metro parking lot at the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station on the magenta line.

No injury to anyone or disruption of passenger services was reported due to the incident, it said.

''DMRC is further investigating the matter and will take up the matter with the operating agency to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future,'' it said in a statement.

