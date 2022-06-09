DIARY-Top Economic Events to August

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 9 ** BRUSSELS - ECB President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions – 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – IMF spokesman Gerry Rice answers questions about the global economy and IMF lending programs during a regular biweekly news conference. - 1430 GMT MADRID - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in the round table "The future is here, challenges to banking business models" organised by Banco de España in Madrid, Spain – 1330 GMT. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at economy event at the presentation of the Aerospace PERTE – 0900 GMT MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the opening of the Invest EU program in Spain – 0730 GMT MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino addresses European Union commission in parliament – 1400 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Anna Breman will attend the Nordic AAA Seminar organised by Nordea and discuss inflation, monetary policy and sustainability – 0715 GMT AMSTERDAM - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters after the Governing Council's monthly meeting which was held in Amsterdam, hosted by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Netherlands FRIDAY, JUNE 10 CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for May, approx - 1500 GMT FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded video message by ECB President Christine Lagarde for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) of Goethe University – 1345 GMT. VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a news conference on the latest half-yearly economic forecasts by the Austrian National Bank, which he heads – 0800 GMT SATURDAY, JUNE 11 FLORENCE, Italy - Keynote speech by executive board member of the ECB Frank Elderson at Bank Board Academy training course on governance of the Florence School of Banking and Finance in Florence, Italy – 0710 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 14 LONDON - Charlotte Gerken, Executive Director, Insurance at Bank of England is a Keynote speaker at the J.P. Morgan European Insurance Conference – 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 ** ROME – Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, De Nederlandsche Bank President Klaas Knot and Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at the Young Factor conference in Milan. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson discusses on Monetary policy and inflation in times of war – 1600 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MONDAY, JUNE 20 SANTANDER, Spain - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino speak at summer course on Sustainability and digitalization – 0830 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ** HELSINKI - ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn will hold a news conference in Helsinki to comment on Finland's economic outlook and the European Central Bank's rate policy. - 0800 GMT AMSTERDAM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a conversation on digital currencies during the 6th Annual Macroprudential Conference, jointly organised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and Deutsche Bundesbank – 1000 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (in Philadelphia) and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtual from Richmond) participate in macroeconomic outlook discussion before the Macroeconomic Policy to Foster Equality: Symposium with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. - 1730 GMT TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, on "Growth and Risk – The future of the Canadian economy" – 1440 GMT. SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization – 0700 GMT CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the UBS Panel discussion Global Monetary Policy Challenges – 1130 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization - 1030 GMT BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 27 LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29) TUESDAY, JUNE 28 LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro project – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 SINTRA, PORTUGAL - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in "Panel 2: The role of inflation expectations in monetary policymaking" before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Sintra, Portugal. - 1030 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 5 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 11 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1, 2023. WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)

THURSDAY, JULY 21 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 28

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT.

LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT.

