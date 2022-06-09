The Linktree Marketplace launches as new one-stop directory for partner Link Apps and integrations

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): Linktree - the link-in-bio category creator - is today announcing the launch of the Linktree Marketplace ("Marketplace"), the new one-stop directory for partner Link Apps and integrations. The marketplace is designed to enhance the user experience by driving exposure to Linktree's extensive partnership network to users and visitors with the breadth of digital experiences and services in a singular destination. Linktree's Link Apps and beta integration partners at launch include Audiomack, Bandsintown, Cameo, Community, Gleam, GoFundMe, OpenSea, PayPal, Venmo, and Reddit, SoundCloud, Spring, Square, Typeform and more. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex to navigate, Linktree recognises that connecting users to a robust partnership and integration network is key to their success. For users, the new partner directory can be found in the Explore Menu in-product and externally on the Linktree website, with more than 30 Link Apps and integrations with third parties accessible in one place. Marketplace provides a mutually beneficial model with visitors to Linktree now able to watch, listen, shop and more in one place. The Marketplace, in turn, provides the return of views, streams, donations, bookings, purchases and more for creators. With existing partners across commerce, social media, gaming, music and finance, the launch of Marketplace also comes with the addition of four new Linktree partners, including Cameo, Gleam, Typeform and Reddit.

Creators and businesses online use a growing number of platforms, leading to increased fragmentation of creators' online identity, audiences, content and traffic. This is signalled strongly by creator behaviours, with Linktree reporting its creators link out to an average of 9 different platforms. Link Apps help unify a creator's digital presence and enable them to share anything from anywhere, all in one place, leading to greater discovery and engagement with their entire offering. Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of Linktree, shared: "We are always looking for innovative and category-leading ways to reinvent the 'link-in-bio' offering. The expansion of our platform to create the Linktree Marketplace is the latest update that speaks to the ever-evolving needs of the creator. It is an incredibly exciting time for us as we continue to expand our roster of partnerships with other brilliant creator tools, which broaden and strengthen the power of Linktree for creators."

On the launch of Marketplace, CEO of Spring, Chris Lamontagne says, "A core part of Spring's mission is to provide cutting edge integrations to enable our creators to reach further and monetize their audiences. Since launching our first-of-its-kind e-commerce integration with Linktree last year, we've seen the platform become one of our top referring traffic sources for creators in Spring. Traffic to Spring referred by Linktree has grown +53 per cent, and revenue driven by Linktree has increased by +68 per cent since we launched with them in 2021. We're excited to serve even more creators now through the Linktree Marketplace." The Linktree Marketplace is Linktree's first step in opening up its platform to developers: Linktree has been privately refining its developer tools in collaboration with premier beta partners and is preparing to invite more developers to build their own Link Apps and integrations to reach and serve Linktree's 25M+ creators who together receive more than 1 billion visits a month. Interested developers can submit their interest within the Linktree Marketplace.

Following Linktree's recent $110M USD raise, the business has focused on introducing new revenue streams and creating additional value for creators and brands, including the launch of the new Web3 NFT platform features in partnership with Opensea and music & entertainment focused integrations with Audiomack, Community, BandsInTown, and Soundcloud. The platform also recently unveiled a design rebrand, further signifying the brand's ambition of empowering creators across the globe to tell their stories better by creating a platform that encompasses many facets of an individual's digital universe - a home where creators can truly link to everything they are.

As one of the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with over 1.2 billion monthly views, Linktree continues to prioritise the needs of creators, consumers and brands. - Linktree introduces Link Apps, embedded experiences directly on Linktree that drive more engagement and conversion for its users.

- Linktree's Marketplace is the one place for Linktree's 25M+ users to browse and discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations. - The Linktree Marketplace launches with support from beta integration partners, including Audiomack, Bandsintown, Cameo, Community, Gleam, GoFundMe, OpenSea, PayPal / Venmo, Reddit, SoundCloud, Spring, Square, Typeform and more.

- This launch marks Linktree's first step in opening up the platform to developers, with upcoming plans to invite more developers to build their own Link Apps and integrations to reach and serve Linktree's creators, who together receive more than 1 billion visits a month. Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetise their passion. Linktree is among the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with 1.2 billion unique visitors a month.

In 2021 alone, Linktree enabled over 1 million artists to generate 90 million visits to streaming providers - twice as many artists and three times as many clicks as in the year prior. The platform is utilised by more than 25 million creators, artists, and brands globally, including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Noah Beck, Bella Poarch, Red Bull, Shawn Mendes, and the Los Angeles Clippers, Comedy Central, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and HBO. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

