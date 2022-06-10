Left Menu

Thailand starts million-plant cannabis giveaway, but discourages getting high

Thailand launched a campaign to give away 1 million free cannabis plants on Friday, a day after decriminalizing its growth for commercial purposes but discouraged people from getting high and warned they could still fall foul of the law.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:38 IST
Thailand starts million-plant cannabis giveaway, but discourages getting high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand launched a campaign to give away 1 million free cannabis plants on Friday, a day after decriminalizing its growth for commercial purposes but discouraged people from getting high and warned they could still fall foul of the law. Thailand legalized medicinal marijuana in 2018 for medical use but is now banking on developing it as a cash crop and building a lucrative local industry.

"Don't use it and sit smiling at home and not get any work done. Those things are not our policies," Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at the launch in northeastern Buriram province, where the first 1,000 plants were being distributed. "We have erased the stigma, it's being washed away like removing a tattoo. Don't let it come back," he said, adding that cannabis should be used to improve health.

On Thursday, cannabis was de-listed from the country's narcotics list, allowing people to grow the plant if they register on a government app. Authorities are however discouraging its recreational use, while smoking in public could lead to prison and fines.

The psychoactive compound in marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, is limited to 0.2% in cannabis extracts and products that can be sold in Thailand, which includes oils and candy. Growing cannabis at home requires registration with the government's smartphone application, PlookGanja or "grow ganja".

Anutin said more than 300,000 people had registered with the app, which had millions of downloads from people wanting to learn more about cannabis. According to Thailand's corrections department, 3,000 people have been freed from prison after being held for cannabis-related crimes since the law changed this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022