Left Menu

Awfis opens new centre in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:43 IST
Awfis opens new centre in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working space provider Awfis has set up its new centre in the city, the seventh such facility, under its plan to strengthen presence pan-India, the company said on Friday.

The state-of-the-art facility, spread across 45,000 sq ft with 650 seats, is equipped with 'cutting-edge' infrastructure and has design in line with the company's philosophy of creating space reflecting Indian culture.

Awfis currently has seven co-working centres in Chennai and the company plans to open four more centres by end of the year, a company statement said.

The new centre is part of the company's premium workspace offering --- Awfis Gold --- which aims to deliver an unparalleled workplace experience to the company's clientele.

''..we have realigned our offerings to meet the requirements of the workforce in line with the new reality. Our continuous expansion in Chennai is a testament to the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces across clients...'', Awfis founder-CEO Amit Ramani said.

Awfis clientele in Chennai comprises of start-ups, small and medium enterprises and multi-national companies. Some of the brands that have taken space with Awfis includes Sony Pictures, Suzuki, Lenovo, Practo, WayCool among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022