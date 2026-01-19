Left Menu

ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Chennai Singams by 20 Runs

He was ably supported by Prathamesh Thakre, who followed up his batting cameo with a stifling spell of 26.Ketan Mhatre 12 off 9 balls was the only Chennai batter to reach double-digit figures as wickets fell at regular intervals.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:39 IST
ISPL Season 3: Ahmedabad Lions beat Chennai Singams by 20 Runs
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad Lions successfully defended a modest total of 72 to beat Chennai Singams by 20 runs in an ISPL Season 3 match here on Monday. The victory was orchestrated by a devastating spell from pacer Farman Khan, who claimed four wickets to dismantle the Chennai chase in front of a packed crowd.

After being put in to bat, the Ahmedabad Lions struggled to generate momentum against a disciplined Chennai attack. Openers Sanjay Kanojjiya (0) and Sikandarbhai Bhatti (3) fell cheaply, leaving the Lions precarious at the start.

Pradeep Patil anchored the innings with a vital unbeaten 33 off 27 balls, striking four boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. He found support from Prathamesh Thakre, whose quick 13 off 10 balls helped to push the total to a competitive 72/4 in the allotted 10 overs. For Chennai, Ashish Pal was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/14, while Jagannath Sarkar delivered a miserly spell, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs.

Chennai Singams' chase unravelled early under relentless pressure from the Ahmedabad bowling unit. Farman Khan tore through the batting lineup, utilizing the conditions to finish with match-winning figures of 4/12. He was ably supported by Prathamesh Thakre, who followed up his batting cameo with a stifling spell of 2/6.

Ketan Mhatre (12 off 9 balls) was the only Chennai batter to reach double-digit figures as wickets fell at regular intervals. The middle order, including Sarfraz Khan (5) and Mohammed Nadeem (7), failed to build partnerships, and the innings eventually crawled to 52/8 after 10 overs.

Chennai Singams will take on Delhi Superheros on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026