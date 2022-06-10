Sitharaman to inaugurate national museum of customs and GST in Goa

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to inaugurate the national museum of customs and GST and address the closing event of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week celebration in Goa on Saturday. The national museum that showcases the journey of the making of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and depicts custom procedures among others, is named 'Dharohar'.

It is housed in Panaji's famous Blue Building on the banks of the Mandovi River. The two-storey building, which was earlier known as Alfandega, during the period of Portuguese rule in Goa, has been standing at this place for more than 400 years, according to an official statement released by the Union Ministry of Finance on Friday. Dharohar is one of its kind museum in the country that showcases not only the artefacts seized by Indian Customs across the country but also depicts basic customs procedures for the knowledge of the general public.

Notable among its displays are the handwritten manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari, a replica of Amin pillars, seized metal and stone artefacts, ivory items and wildlife items. The recent addition comes in the form of the GST gallery that showcases journey of making of Goods and Services Tax, the historical indirect tax reform.

Finance Minister is also scheduled to address the closing event of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week celebration. The programme will include a number of events being showcased by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Departments of Revenue, Economic Affairs and Financial Services. In a bid to create awareness and spread tax literacy among people as well as children, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has developed some interesting 'learn by play' products. Finance Minister will launch a set of Board Games, 3D Puzzles and Comic Books under this series.

A customized 'Snakes & Ladders" game aims to educate young children about taxes. Similarly, a 3D Puzzle 'India Gate' also aims to introduce children and young adults to the concept of paying taxes in an interesting manner. A series of Digital Comic Books to spread awareness about income and taxes will also be released, the finance ministry said. (ANI)

