Left Menu

Number of income tax returns rising: CBDT Chairman

We have also undertaken large-scale digitalisation over the years, she said.For FY22, the tax collection is more than Rs 14 lakh crore, which is fairly good compared to the collection for FY20, as per the chairman.She said that the outreach programmes are organised by CBDT through Principal Chief Commissioners, making people aware of the payment of taxes.Initiatives like Updated Returns is also fetching good response.Once you pay the return, and if we get additional information, then we ask you whether you have covered it, you can file the updated return, Singh said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 16:24 IST
Number of income tax returns rising: CBDT Chairman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The number of income tax returns has increased in FY22 over the previous fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Sangeeta Singh said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Singh said the number of income tax returns last fiscal was 7.14 crore against 6.9 crore in the preceding financial year, showing a clear growth.

''There is an increase in the base of taxpayers and the filing of revised returns,'' she added.

The Board is witnessing an increase in tax collection, which usually happens if the country is showing an upward trend in economic growth, the chairman said, adding that ''if the economic activities are going high, the purchases and sales will also increase''.

Unless the economy is on an upward trend, taxes cannot go on an upward trend, she noted. ''Secondly, the department is also seeing growth in the payment of taxes because of the initiative and call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about digital India,'' she said, adding that during the COVID-19 period, people have started paying more digitally, which is ''probably leading to a change in the minds of the people''.

The initiative of providing information to the taxpayers is also contributing to the awareness about paying their taxes on time. ''We have also undertaken large-scale digitalisation over the years,'' she said.

For FY22, the tax collection is more than Rs 14 lakh crore, which is fairly good compared to the collection for FY20, as per the chairman.

She said that the outreach programmes are organised by CBDT through Principal Chief Commissioners, making people aware of the payment of taxes.

Initiatives like Updated Returns is also fetching good response.

''Once you pay the return, and if we get additional information, then we ask you whether you have covered it, you can file the updated return,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022