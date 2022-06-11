Left Menu

3 killed after being hit by train in UP's Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were killed while another was seriously injured after being hit by a train at the Shankargarh railway station in the district on Saturday morning, an official said.

Train number 11034 from Darbhanga to Pune was standing at the railway station and some of the passengers got down on the other side of the platform, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

As they were returning to their train, they were hit by the Chambal Express which came on the adjacent track killing two of them -- Vikas Paswan (25) and Deepak Paswan (24) on the spot, the official said.

The third passenger, Munnu Shah (26), succumbed to injuries while on his way to the Shankargarh Primary Health Centre while the fourth passenger, Vikas Prajapati, has been referred to SRN Hospital for treatment.

It is not yet clear why the passengers had got off the train, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

