PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

- UK regulator puts Credit Suisse on watchlist after scandals https://on.ft.com/3HginLc - UK unions warn minister over plan to use agency workers during rail strike https://on.ft.com/3MSF8GA

- European pension funds attack Toyota for not going 'all in' on electric cars https://on.ft.com/3aY5lGk - Plan to compel English universities to report overseas funding https://on.ft.com/3mK0jQp

Overview - The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has put Credit Suisse on a watchlist of institutions in need of stricter supervision. - British unions have warned transport secretary Grant Shapps that his plan to legislate to allow agency workers to provide cover for striking rail workers was impractical and would be fiercely resisted.

- Japanese car giant Toyota has come under fresh fire from giant European pension funds over its opposition to going "all in" on electric vehicles, as green activist investors prepare for a showdown at this week's general meeting. - English universities will be required to report financial arrangements with overseas individuals and organisations or face fines, under proposed laws to protect free speech. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

