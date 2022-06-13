Sisodia holds meetings with food, wholesale market representatives for redevelopment project

The Delhi government will organise a Wholesale Shopping Festival to celebrate the iconic wholesale markets of Delhi and to give them a new identity across the world, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He held a meeting each during the day with representatives of food markets and wholesale markets.

This was the first round of stakeholder consultations to redevelop the city's markets.

Addressing the representatives from wholesale markets, Sisodia said, "This is a unique feature of Delhi that it has wholesale markets for almost everything including textiles, electronics, spices, and books etc. Our aim is to promote the business of these wholesale markets and increase employment opportunities in these markets." The meeting saw 30 people from the wholesale market association giving their suggestions. A working team will review these suggestions.

Sisodia said that the wholesale markets of Delhi are a major contributor in Delhi's economy and are a brand in themselves. ''People from all across the world crave to come here and shop at these markets. To take them within reach of their consumers across the world and boost their businesses the Kejriwal government will organise a 'Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival' and help them do the marketing and branding of their businesses,'' he said. Sisodia also acknowledged the stiff competition these markets face owing to emergence of several e-commerce websites. He said because of this these markets have suffered great losses and they need to be revamped with a new vision that will uplift them and boost their income.

The minister said the government also plans to train the workers at these markets during the implementation phase of the project, besides undertaking the infrastructural development. Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Chairman, Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (FESTA) suggested that the wholesale shopping festival should be extended to the night timings as well.

Representatives from Khari Baoli market association thanked the government for its efforts and "out of box thinking" for promoting trade in Delhi. They suggested that the wholesale shopping festival should be based on product category. Sisodia held another meeting with representatives of various food markets in the national capital and asserted that redevelopment of these hubs will turn them into global brands.

This was the first such meeting held by a top government official with the market representatives for the redevelopment of the food markets under the 'Rozgaar Budget'.

''Redevelopment of Delhi's Food Markets will not only give a boost to tourism but will also increase employment opportunities in the city as well as increase the business of traders," Sisodia said, according to a statement issued by the government. "Therefore, before preparing the structure of this scheme of the Delhi government, it is very important to take suggestions from all our stakeholders," he said. The minister said that the redevelopment project aims to attract more footfalls in these markets. ''This in turn will add to the economy of the national capital,'' he said.

''At the same time, Delhi government wants to give a pleasant and lively experience to the people of Delhi and the tourists visiting Delhi through this,'' Sisodia said, and urged the stakeholders for their cooperation in the initiative.

The government in its statement said it aims to create "safe, clean and attractive food zones to give people a better experience." The government said it will hold more meetings with market representatives in the coming days and work on their suggestions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)