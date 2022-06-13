Embassy REIT distributes over Rs 5,800 cr to unitholders since listing
Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday said it has distributed over Rs 5,800 crore to unitholders since its listing in April 2019.In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has successfully completed three years of listing, with strong business performance.Embassy REIT has delivered over Rs 5,800 crore distributions to its growing unitholder base.Jitu Virwani, Chairman of the Board of Manager of Embassy REIT, said, Since our IPO in 2019, Embassy REIT has consistently delivered over the last three years, despite two years in the shadow of the global pandemic.
- Country:
- India
Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday said it has distributed over Rs 5,800 crore to unitholders since its listing in April 2019.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has successfully completed three years of listing, with strong business performance.
Embassy REIT has delivered over Rs 5,800 crore distributions to its growing unitholder base.
Jitu Virwani, Chairman of the Board of Manager of Embassy REIT, said, ''Since our IPO in 2019, Embassy REIT has consistently delivered over the last three years, despite two years in the shadow of the global pandemic''. ''We have always focused on the creation of long-term, the total return value for our growing base of unitholders,'' he said.
Embassy REIT is primed to deliver growth as corporates implement their return-to-office plans and accelerate hiring and leasing continues to gain momentum driven by global technology trends, Virwani said.
Highlighting the performance since listing on stock exchanges, the company said it has leased 6.4 million square feet across 135 deals, increasing its occupier base to over 200 blue-chip corporates.
Embassy REIT has delivered 2.5 million square feet of new space and commenced a 4.6 million square feet of the new development growth cycle.
''Acquired and integrated a 9.2 million square feet marquee asset, Embassy TechVillage, in India’s best micro-market in Bangalore. Grew Net Operating Income by 58 per cent to Rs 2,491 crore in FY2022 (compared to FY2019) and achieved 84 per cent operating margin,'' it said.
Embassy REIT said it has distributed over Rs 5,800 crores to unitholders, delivered over 15 per cent annualised total returns and grew the unitholder base by 10 times to over 40,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
During pandemic, India and US played critical role in supporting each other: Ambassador Sandhu
ONGC reports highest net profit of Rs 40,306 cr; becomes India's 2nd most profitable firm
Indian startups continued to create value, wealth even during pandemic: PM
Number of unicorns in India reached the 100 mark this month; valuation of these unicorns is over Rs 25 lakh crore: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Preparations in full swing as new India-Bangladesh train service to start on June 1