Left Menu

Sensex slips 351 points, Nifty below 16,000

The Indian stock market opened in red on Tuesday with less than one per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-06-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 10:43 IST
Sensex slips 351 points, Nifty below 16,000
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market opened in red on Tuesday with less than one per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 350.76 points or 0.66 per cent to close at 52,495.94 points at 9.15 am

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 100.10 points or 1.63 per cent to 15,674.30 points. Swanenergy, Auropharma, MRPL, Westlife, and Kalpatpowr were among the top gainers while Spicejet, Raymond, Asian Paints Respondind and Nilkamal were lagging behind during the opening hours of the Indian stock exchange.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance, healthcare, and Information Technology stocks. In banking and finance stocks, the Bajaj Finance fell by 1.02 per cent to Rs 5,285.80, and RBL Bank opened in the green, up by 2.05 per cent to Rs 89.70. Among healthcare stocks, Auropharma rose by 2.56 per cent to Rs 529.35, and Lal Path Lab slipped by 1.44 per cent to Rs 2033.45.

In IT stocks, TCS fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,206.40, Quickheal slipped by 0.47 per cent to Rs 158.70 and Mindtree opened in green, up by 1.49 per cent to Rs 2,925.45. On Monday, the stock market tumbled 1456 points amid a selloff in the global equities leading to an erosion of nearly Rs 6 lakh in the value of listed companies.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1456.74 points or 2.68 per cent to close at 52,846.70 points against its previous session's close at 54,303.44 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022