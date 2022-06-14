Left Menu

Scindia grants first type certificate under new drone rules to IoTechWorld

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:38 IST
Scindia grants first type certificate under new drone rules to IoTechWorld
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday granted the first type certificate under the new drone rules, which was issued on August 25 last year, to IoTechWorld Avigation.

''Under the Drone Rules 2021, a type certificate is issued for a specific type of unmanned aircraft system (drone) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India (QCI) or an authorized testing entity,'' the aviation ministry said on Twitter.

Drone manufacturers are free to approach any certification body approved by the QCI for their type certificate test reports, it mentioned.

The aviation ministry, the DGCA, certification bodies, and industry bodies are working closely to help applicants in their certification process, it noted.

''Suggestions in the certification scheme are welcome and will be included, without compromising on safeguards related to quality, safety and national security,'' it said.

''Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia awarded the first type certificate under Drone Rules, 2021, to Anoop Upadhyay, Director and Co-founder, IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd today in presence of senior officials from the aviation ministry, the DGCA, the Airports Authority of India, QCI etc,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022