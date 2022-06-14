S.Korea trucker union, transport ministry to resume talks -union official

South Korea's truckers union and transport ministry plan to resume talks at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday, an official at the trucker union told Reuters.

The truckers' union, which is protesting against soaring fuel prices and demanding guarantees of minimum pay, vowed to continue the strike after four rounds of talks with the government failed to find a resolution.

