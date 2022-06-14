Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences chairman appointed director in RBI's board

Zydus Lifesciences chairman appointed director in RBI's board
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its chairman Pankaj R Patel has been appointed as a part-time non-official director in the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of appointment of Patel for a period of four years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the drug maker said in a statement.

Patel is already on the board of various institutions, including Invest India, a Member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) -- the highest policy-making and steering body constituted under the National Health Mission (NHM), and of the Drug Technical Advisory Board by the ministry of health & family welfare, it added. He is also the chairman of the Board of Governors and Society, IIM, Udaipur, and a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Patel was also the president of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) from 2016-to 17.

