Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher after Monday's rout on Wall Street

Investors expect the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates by a big 75 basis points after last week's inflation data came in much hotter than anticipated. PPI for final demand likely rose 0.8% last month, after gaining 0.5% in April.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:53 IST
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher after Monday's rout on Wall Street
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a potential rebound on Wall Street on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory. The benchmark S&P 500 on Monday closed 20% below its all-time closing high hit on Jan. 3, while a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since April on mounting fears that the Federal Reserve's attempts to control soaring inflation will dent the economy.

The selling pressure appeared to ease in premarket trading. Market heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp and Tesla rose between 0.7% and 1.6%. Oracle Corp was another gainer after posting upbeat quarterly results on demand for its cloud products. Its shares jumped 13.2%.

"There may be opportunity for a bit of a breather from the aggressive expectations baked in, and you can see that in terms of how the markets are wandering today," said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management in London. "Markets are undoubtedly going to be choppy."

The mood remained fragile ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates by a big 75 basis points after last week's inflation data came in much hotter than anticipated. At 06:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.25 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 98.5 points, or 0.87%.

The Labor Department will release producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET. PPI for final demand likely rose 0.8% last month, after gaining 0.5% in April. Among other stocks, medical equipment maker ResMed Inc rose 1% after announcing a $1 billion deal for German healthcare software provider MEDIFOX DAN GmbH.

Continental Resources Inc jumped 7.3% after the shale producer received an all-cash buyout proposal from its founder Harold Hamm, valuing the company at $25.41 billion. United Airlines Holdings Inc rose 0.7% after saying searches for international travel increased after the United States last week ended requirement that air travelers arriving in the country test negative for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022