Pontaq inks pact with TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:04 IST
United Kingdom headquartered Pontaq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, backed by the state government.

As per the agreement, the government would facilitate the companies supported by Pontaq to expand their business operations in the state.

''At Pontaq, we help entrepreneurs scale at scale. We not only provide the required funding but mentorship and access to customers,'' Pontaq General Partner, Mahesh Ramachandran said.

''We at Pontaq are working to provide a seamless experience to entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams. We are trying to create a conducive start-up ecosystem by bringing different stakeholders together and ensuring collaborations'', Pontaq, Managing Partner, Prem Barthasarathy said in a statement.

Pontaq invests in early-stage technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada among others, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

