Pontaq inks pact with TN govt
We are trying to create a conducive start-up ecosystem by bringing different stakeholders together and ensuring collaborations, Pontaq, Managing Partner, Prem Barthasarathy said in a statement.Pontaq invests in early-stage technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada among others, it added.
- Country:
- India
United Kingdom headquartered Pontaq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, backed by the state government.
As per the agreement, the government would facilitate the companies supported by Pontaq to expand their business operations in the state.
''At Pontaq, we help entrepreneurs scale at scale. We not only provide the required funding but mentorship and access to customers,'' Pontaq General Partner, Mahesh Ramachandran said.
''We at Pontaq are working to provide a seamless experience to entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams. We are trying to create a conducive start-up ecosystem by bringing different stakeholders together and ensuring collaborations'', Pontaq, Managing Partner, Prem Barthasarathy said in a statement.
Pontaq invests in early-stage technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada among others, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries
Canada's Trudeau announces plan for national freeze on handguns
Canada's Trudeau announces legislation to prevent buying and selling of handguns
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
Hepatitis A outbreak in US, Canada sparked by contaminated organic strawberries: FDA