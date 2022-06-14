Tata Technologies ties up with TN govt to upgrade industrial training centres

Tata Technologies, global engineering, and product development digital services company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to transform industrial training institutes in the state into technology centers.

The collaboration with the government is an extension of Tata Technologies' continued efforts to implement projects of high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the state government, the company said on Tuesday.

The technology centers would not only cater to the advanced skill requirements of students but would also act as technology and industrial hubs for micro, small and medium enterprises.

''The total proposed investment under this project would be about Rs 2,204 crore,'' the company said in a statement.

The objective of the MoU is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by a way of establishing modern technology centers to facilitate innovations and skill development of students and industry professionals.

The modern technology centers would facilitate skill training in machinery, equipment, tools, hardware, software, and services to be rendered for establishing long-term trades, including manufacturing process control and automation, and industrial robotics among others.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Tata Technologies Chairman Subramanian Ramadorai at an event in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

''The industrial sector has always taken the center stage in the economic development of Tamil Nadu as we host manufacturing facilities of several global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). The collaboration with Tata Technologies is an effort to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce requirements of the manufacturing industry'', Stalin was quoted as saying in a press release.

''The upgraded technology centers will help us upskill and reskill the youth of Tamil Nadu to meet the emerging industrial requirements in the state, thereby attracting more investments, creating more job opportunities, and helping us become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030'', he said.

Tata Technologies Ltd., Chairman, Subramanian Ramadorai said, ''The industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach. To keep pace with these evolving technological trends and transition towards Industry 4.0, industries and manufacturers seek a skilled workforce with relevant expertise and experience.

This project provides us an excellent opportunity to leverage our manufacturing domain knowledge to upskill and empower the youth of Tamil Nadu.'' Tata Technologies, Managing Director and CEO, Warren Harris said through the collaboration the company will leverage its product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that enables students to develop skillsets in line with the requirements of industry 4.0 technologies.

''Our vision of engineering a better world embodies our commitment to skill-building and developing future-ready talent which empowers the youth and addresses a big industry challenge'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)