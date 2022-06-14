Scoreboard: Third T20I India vs South Africa
- Country:
- India
South Africa Innings: Temba Bavuma c Avesh Khan b Axar 8 Reeza Hendricks c Chahal b Harshal Patel 23 Dwaine Pretoriusc Pant b Chahal 20 Rassie van der Dussen c Pant b Chahal 1 Heinrich Klaasen c Axar b Chahal 29 David Miller c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Harshal Patel 3 Wayne Parnell not out 22 Kagiso Rabada c Chahal b Harshal Patel 9 Keshav Maharaj c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 11 Anrich Nortjerun out (Pant/Bhuvneshwar) 0 Tabraiz Shamsi c Avesh Khan b Harshal Patel 0 Extras: (B-1,LB-1,W-3) 5 Total: (all out in 19.1 Overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-38, 3-40, 4-57, 5-71, 6-100 , 7-113, 8-126, 9-131, 10-131.
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-2-11, Avesh Khan 4-0-35-0, Axar Patel 4-0-28-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-20-3, Harshal Patel 3.1-0-25-4.
