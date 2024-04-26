UK's Cameron 'deeply concerned' by British nationals accused of criminal acts for Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:18 IST
British foreign minister David Cameron said he was "deeply concerned" by allegations of British nationals carrying out criminal acts in the UK to benefit Russia after police pressed charges against five men on Friday.
"We will use the full weight of the criminal justice system to hold anyone found guilty of crimes linked to foreign interference to account," Cameron posted on X.
