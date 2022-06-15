Left Menu

Britain to fight legal challenges against Rwandan immigration plan

Therese Coffey, work and pensions minister, told Sky News the government was already preparing for the next flight, after the first departure was halted at the last minute late on Tuesday following an injunction by European judges. "The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now, we'll go back I'm sure to ECHR to challenge this initial ruling," she said.

Britain will fight any legal challenges against its policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda and is confident that flights will be able to take off in future, a senior British minister said on Wednesday. Therese Coffey, work and pensions minister, told Sky News the government was already preparing for the next flight, after the first departure was halted at the last minute late on Tuesday following an injunction by European judges.

"The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now, we'll go back I'm sure to ECHR to challenge this initial ruling," she said. "We will be preparing for the next flight."

