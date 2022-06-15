Britain to fight legal challenges against Rwandan immigration plan
Therese Coffey, work and pensions minister, told Sky News the government was already preparing for the next flight, after the first departure was halted at the last minute late on Tuesday following an injunction by European judges. "The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now, we'll go back I'm sure to ECHR to challenge this initial ruling," she said.
"The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now, we'll go back I'm sure to ECHR to challenge this initial ruling," she said. "We will be preparing for the next flight."
