Scotland's SNP-Green government coalition collapses - Sky News

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will lead a minority government in Scotland after its coalition with the Green Party collapsed on Thursday, Sky News reported. There had been speculation that the Green Party could walk away from the agreement after the Scottish government last week scrapped its target of cutting climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030. Both parties are in favour of Scottish independence.
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:28 IST
