Scotland's SNP-Green government coalition collapses - Sky News

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will lead a minority government in Scotland after its coalition with the Green Party collapsed on Thursday, Sky News reported.

There had been speculation that the Green Party could walk away from the agreement after the Scottish government last week scrapped its target of cutting climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030. The Greens agreed to support the SNP in 2021 after the SNP failed to win an outright majority. Both parties are in favour of Scottish independence.

