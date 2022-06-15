Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:06 IST
Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 304
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 3 to Rs 50,304 per 10 grams in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,301 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 304 to Rs 60,016 per kg from Rs 59,712 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,820 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.35 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at USD 1,820 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices halted decline with weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

