Brussels airport advises people not to fly on June 20 due to staff strike

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:53 IST
Brussels airport advised travellers on Wednesday not to arrive for flights on June 20 as airport security staff have announced they plan to join a national strike that day.

"To avoid excessive waiting times on that day, a significant number of flights are being cancelled or rescheduled. The operational teams of Brussels Airport are currently coordinating this with all partners and airlines are adapting their schedules," the Belgian airport said in a statement.

"Airlines will inform passengers of the impacted flights."

