Norway wealth fund puts Supermax Corp under observation

Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund on Wednesday put Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation for two years, citing the unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of human rights, it said in a statement.

The fund has also revoked the exclusion of Malaysia's IJM Corp Bhd and decided to end its active ownership of South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, it said.

