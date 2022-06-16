KOLKATA TEA SALE COMPARISON

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI)There was a huge increase in demand for all categories of tea during Sale-24 which was held on 14th and 15th June 2022. A total of 1,386,442 kg of CTC leaf was sold at an average price of Rs.246.70 per kg. during Sale-24 compared to 1,015,181 kg sold at an average price of Rs.214.16 per kg during the previous Sale-23 held last week.

Similarly, 7,29,764 kg of Orthodox leaf was sold at an average price of Rs.367.16 per kg as compared to 4,87196 kg at Rs.314.32 per kg in the last auction.

This week, a total of 49,507 kg of Darjeeling leaf was sold at an average price of Rs.268.03 per kg. as compared to 46,759 kg at an average of Rs.278.28 per kg. last week.

Demand for Dust teas also increased to 6,87,647 kg from 5,04,790 kg while the average price increased to Rs,257,74 per kg compared to Rs.208.45 last week..

A total of 165 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale-24 whereas there were 141 buyers during Sale-23.

In the case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas the number of buyers were 92, 79 and 82 respectively. During Sale-23 83 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 71 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 68 purchased Dust teas.

