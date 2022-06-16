Ravi Bulchandani to join the board of Rent Alpha Private Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rent Alpha Pvt Ltd, a leasing and residual management company and owner of CapSave Finance, an NBFC, announced the appointment of Ravi Bulchandani to its Board of Directors. "The addition of Ravi Bulchandani to the Board will bring a huge amount of global knowledge to Rent Alpha," said Bharat Bhise, Founder and CEO of Bravia Capital, majority owner in Rent Alpha. "Ravi was a senior global strategic adviser at 4 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world. I am confident that with Ravi's advice, we will be one step closer to fine-tuning Rent Alpha's business model and taking it to the next level, alongside the world's best companies in this space."

"We welcome Bulchandani to the Board of Rent Alpha, and we are eager to work with him as we grow to become one of India's leading residual management companies," said Jinesh Jain, CEO of Rent Alpha. "Ravi brings with him a stellar track record of leadership and management expertise in institutions with the highest standards of business focus and regulatory compliance, along with an excellent global network over his multi-decade banking and financial services career." "I look forward to serving on the Board of Directors of Rent Alpha," said Ravi Bulchandani. "The management team have created a world-class platform and I look forward to helping them accelerate their journey. The resilience of the management team during the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by the continued expansion of the business, is truly admirable."

Rent Alpha was founded in 2014 by a team of leasing professionals with cumulative operating lease origination experience of USD 1.5 billion and a portfolio of USD 370 million with blue-chip clients. Since then, it has become a leader amongst India's leasing companies. Bulchandani has had an illustrious career in banking for over 35 years with experience in Investment Sales, M&A and Corporate Finance, Sales and Trading, and Asset Management for both Institutional and Private Clients. He has previously been a senior banker with J.P. Morgan and Barclays Wealth in London, Morgan Stanley in London and New York and Goldman Sachs in New York.

In addition to his new position on the board of Rent Alpha, Ravi is Director and Managing Partner at Aylmer Capital Partners, Founder Shareholder and Advisor at Orka Investments Ltd and Partner at VaR Capital, London where he serves as Chair of the Investment Committee. Ravi is also a visiting Lecturer in the Master's programme at Imperial College Business School, London and was a Member of the Board of Governors at The Doon School, India. Ravi is an alumnus of Stanford University where he conducted advanced economic research in the PhD programme, London School of Economics where he completed his MSc, Economics, and University of Cambridge where he completed his BA and MA Economics as a Foundation Scholar at Queens' College.

Bravia Capital is a privately held, family-owned investment firm. Established in 2000 by Bharat Bhise, Bravia's investment portfolio includes a number of transportation finance, leasing companies and warehouse logistics interests. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Las Vegas, London, Mumbai, Hanoi and Seoul.

