Soha Ali Khan and Azharuddin crown Sargam Koushal as Mrs India World 2022-2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs India Inc presents Mrs India World 2022-2023, was held on June 15, 2022, at NESCO CENTER, Goregaon, Mumbai. Navdeep Kaur, Mrs India World 2021 and National Costume winner at Mrs World in 2022, crowned Sargam Koushal as the winner and will represent India at Mrs World 2022, followed by Juhi Vyas as 1st runner-up and Chahat Dalal as 2nd runner-up. Sargam Koushal was adjudicated as the winner competing against 51 other contestants from all parts of India.

The Grand Finale of Mrs India Inc was hosted by Sachin Kumbhar. The esteemed Jury panel consisted of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vivek Oberoi, Former Mrs World Dr Aditi Govitrikar and couture designer Masumi Mewawalla. The participants went through grooming sessions, and seminars were trained by renowned experts and were assessed during multiple rounds that allowed them to showcase their talents to an eminent panel comprising pageant Director Mohini Sharma and the esteemed jury.

The semi-finalists were beautifully styled and designed by Pink Peacock Couture. Presider Soha Ali Khan expressed her pride and honour to be associated with Mrs India Inc. She expresses, "- I remember the year when Rashi crowned the winner and then Navdeep. How would I feel when I see them as winners of Mrs India World? I take pride in being associated with Mrs India Inc. I am honoured to be a part of the jury where I see women from different backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs achieve their dreams. It feels great to see all the ladies standing up for themselves and are ambitious to bring the best in them, and all thanks to Mrs India Inc for providing such a platform for all the married women to showcase their talents and live their dream."

While preparing for the pageant, the participants went through intense sessions with renowned industry experts. Ramp-Walk expert Kavita Kharayat and Show Director Vahbiz Mehta, Hair and Make-up expert Cherag Bambboat, Skin expert Dr Pravin Banodkar, Holistic and Wellness expert Kamalrukh Khan, Dental expert Dr Noureen Hemani, Fitness expert Jinni Shaikh, Nutrition and Diet Expert Dr Varun Katyal came through to help these queens fulfil their transformation journey. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

