Left Menu

RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:21 IST
RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India
  • Country:
  • India

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd.

The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

''RITES...secured a business for operation and maintenance of...shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 364.56 crore,'' the railways' consultancy firm said in a regulatory filing.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector having diversified services and geographical reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022