RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd.

The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

''RITES...secured a business for operation and maintenance of...shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 364.56 crore,'' the railways' consultancy firm said in a regulatory filing.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector having diversified services and geographical reach.

