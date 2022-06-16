Left Menu

RBI raises limit of e-mandates for transactions up to Rs 15,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank on Thursday raised the Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per transaction for e-mandates on cards, Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and UPI for recurring transactions.

It implies, additional authentication will not be need for payment of Rs 15,000 per transaction.

''On a review of implementation of the e-mandate framework and the protection available to customers, it has been decided to increase the...AFA limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per transaction,'' the Reserve Bank said in a circular.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, over the past decade, put in place various safety and security measures for card payments, including the requirement of AFA, especially for 'card-not-present' transactions.

Under e-mandate, an individual can give standing instruction to the bank to debit a specific amount automatically on recurring basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

