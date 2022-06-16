Left Menu

Pilot union Alter calls for June 25 strike at Air France, Transavia

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:27 IST
Pilot union Alter calls for June 25 strike at Air France, Transavia

Pilot union Alter said on Thursday it was calling for a strike on June 25 at Air France and its low-cost unit Transavia, escalating a labour dispute when Europe's air industry is struggling with staff shortages.

The union, which represents a just over 10% of Air France pilots, said in a statement it was protesting against labour conditions which it said could "lead to mounting safety risks". Europe's aviation sector is looking forward to a peak summer season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide for the first time since 2019.

But airlines and airports are struggling to cope with a rebound in demand with staff shortages leading to cancelled flights and long queues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022