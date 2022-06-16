Air France expects no disruption from June 25 pilot union strike

Air France said on Thursday it did not expect any disruption to its flight schedule after minority pilot union Alter called for a strike on June 25 at Air France and its low-cost unit Transavia.

"Since mid-2021, pilot hiring resumed by anticipation. The company has thus today enough trained staff to accompany an upturn in traffic," Air France said in a statement. The union, which represents just over 10% of Air France pilots, has called for the strike to protest against labour conditions which it said could "lead to mounting safety risks".

Europe's aviation sector is looking forward to a peak summer season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide for the first time since 2019. But airlines and airports are struggling to cope with a rebound in demand with staff shortages leading to cancelled flights and long queues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)