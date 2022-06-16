Macron urges Ceasar howitzer producer to gear up production to "war time" mode
French President Emmanuel Macron asked French arms manufacturer Nexter to increase the production of Caesar howitzers as he promised to send six more of the weapon systems to the Ukrainian army, a source close to France's defense ministry said.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron asked French arms manufacturer Nexter to increase the production of Caesar howitzers as he promised to send six more of the weapon systems to the Ukrainian army, a source close to France's defense ministry said. Macron ahead of his visit to Kyiv on Thursday urged Nexter "to review its organisation to be able to work in a 'wartime' mode to be able to produce Ceasars much more quickly for the French army", the source said.
Macron on Thursday pledged to send six more Ceasar howitzers out of French army stocks to Ukraine, adding to the 12 previously delivered. The French army in total holds less then 80 such artillery weapon systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Caesar
- defense ministry
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
- French
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
French Open: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Novak Djokovic to enter semi-finals
Tennis-Unsure of what comes after Paris, Nadal focuses on next French Open challenge
French Open: Germany's Alexander Zverev storms into semi-finals, defeats Spain's Carlos Alcaraz
Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open
French Open: Duo of Granollers-Zeballos reaches semis, defeats Koolhof-Skupski